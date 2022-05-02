Eid 2022: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs will be celebrating the festival [Exclusive]
If you're wondering what you're favourite Bollywood celebs are up to this Eid, then no need to rack your brains further as we've got your back. Check out the Eid 2022 plans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more below