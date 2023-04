Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan keeps up with Eid traditions

Shah Rukh Khan has followed a tradition for ages. On the occasion of Eid, he steps out on his Mannat balcony to greet his fans. Literally, an ocean of fans gather outside his home to get one single glimpse of King Khan. This year too, he did not disappoint. Shah Rukh Khan got up on the fence of his home to only greet his fans despite the blazing heat. The pictures are all over the internet.