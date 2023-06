Kareena Kapoor Khan

Eid Al Adha is around the corner and all the Muslims are geared up to celebrate the big day. Festivals call for an opportunity to get dressed in traditionals. Kareena Kapoor Khan has great taste in styling and never disappointed fashion police. From ravishing sarees to classy lehengas Kareena Kapoor has it all in her collection. She looks no less than an Eid ka Chand in this beautiful white lehenga. She wore a strappy blouse over a heavy lehenga aspiring it with netted dupatta.