Eid Mubarak: From Aly Goni's cute pic with his sister's kids to Hina Khan's ravishing look in blue - here's how your fave TV stars wished fans on the occasion [Inside Pics] Eid Mubarak: Aly Goni, Umar Riaz, Dipika Kakar, Hina Khan and other TV stars wish fans on the joyous occasion of Eid which is celebrated today in India