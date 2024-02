Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love in each other inside the show. Their love blossomed and they even dated after the show. However, after two years of being together, Eijaz and Pavitra Punia have now parted ways. Pavitra revealed that they parted ways a few months ago and that she wished him well. Eijaz has moved out of the house while Pavitra is still residing in it.