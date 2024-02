Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia breakup

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have officially confirmed that they are no more a couple. Their journey began in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They were contestants on the show and even though they did not win, they managed to find solace and love in each other's company. However, their love did not last long. After two years of being together, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia called it quits. They reportedly broke up a few months ago and now, Eijaz Khan has moved out of their home in Malad.