Disha Patani looks classy and elegant

She took to her social media to share stunning yet classy pictures in gorgeous shimmery outfits. Ek Villain Returns actress outfits were designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actress did not post any caption and let her hot pictures do the talking. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar opens up about his lack of commitment; Deepika Padukone on having suicidal thoughts and more