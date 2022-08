Disha Patani's fees per film, annual income, houses in Mumbai, collection of cars, bags and much more

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani began her career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 but gained a lot of popularity with her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha has been part of several Bollywood films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and more. Disha is an engineering graduate who started her journey as a model and then became a successful actress in B-town. In 2019, she was on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in the 43rd spot. Disha is in love with a luxurious lifestyle; here's proof.