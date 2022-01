Image credit: Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was tested positive a few days ago. The actress had posted about it on Instagram to inform her fans. Her spokesperson had also given a statement which read, On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations. Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures.