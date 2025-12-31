Ektaa R Kapoor to Jyoti Deshpande, 5 most POWERFUL women who are business masterminds of Indian movies

Dipti Jindal -CEO, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Dipti Jindal is currently the CEO at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Her studio, Diamond Jubilee, has entered 75 years of cinematic experience.
Some influential and powerful businesswomen are the masterminds of the business of Indian movies. Read on.
She is the strategic force behind Salman Khan starrer Sikander, Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5. She is currently working on developing more projects under the 2026 banner.
As president of Reliance Industries, Jyoti Deshpande has made the production house one of the profitable ones. She has a staggering pipeline of 100 stories, including renowned movies like Stree 2 and Laapataa Ladies.
She was also the producer of films like Dhurandhar, Son of Sardaar 2, Shaitaan, Article 370 and Maa, to name a few. Her recent success was Dhurandhar, which has been basking in the success with its high collection.
The filmmaker has redefined how an independent production house can achieve success in a global platform. She has brought stories that not only catch the attention of the audience but also win their hearts.
She is known for sharing stories like Anuja, Kill, Kathal, The Lunchbox, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and Soorarai Pottru, to name a few.
The actress is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director at Balaji Telefilms. From box office, television, to OTT, the filmmaker has conquered all the platforms through her creative work.
The filmmaker has backed several big projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Naagin. Her recently released show, Naagin season 7, has been garnering all the love from the audience. In theatres, her movies like Ragini MMS, The Dirty Picture and Ek Villain performed well.
Working as CEO, Prerna Singh makes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream projects into business realities. Her recent achievement was the worldwide success of the Netflix show, Heeramandi.
Prerna’s next big project is Love & War, which is slated to be released in 2026. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
