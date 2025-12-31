Ektaa R Kapoor to Jyoti Deshpande, 5 most POWERFUL women who are business masterminds of Indian movies

1/10





Dipti Jindal -CEO, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Dipti Jindal is currently the CEO at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Her studio, Diamond Jubilee, has entered 75 years of cinematic experience.

Dipti Jindal’s work She is the strategic force behind Salman Khan starrer Sikander, Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5. She is currently working on developing more projects under the 2026 banner.

Jyoti Deshpande -President & Head of Media & Content, Reliance Industries As president of Reliance Industries, Jyoti Deshpande has made the production house one of the profitable ones. She has a staggering pipeline of 100 stories, including renowned movies like Stree 2 and Laapataa Ladies.

Jyoti Deshpande’s works She was also the producer of films like Dhurandhar, Son of Sardaar 2, Shaitaan, Article 370 and Maa, to name a few. Her recent success was Dhurandhar, which has been basking in the success with its high collection.

Guneet Monga Kapoor-Founder, Sikhya Entertainment The filmmaker has redefined how an independent production house can achieve success in a global platform. She has brought stories that not only catch the attention of the audience but also win their hearts.

Guneet Monga Kapoor’s works She is known for sharing stories like Anuja, Kill, Kathal, The Lunchbox, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and Soorarai Pottru, to name a few.

Ektaa R Kapoor- JMD and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms The actress is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director at Balaji Telefilms. From box office, television, to OTT, the filmmaker has conquered all the platforms through her creative work.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s work The filmmaker has backed several big projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Naagin. Her recently released show, Naagin season 7, has been garnering all the love from the audience. In theatres, her movies like Ragini MMS, The Dirty Picture and Ek Villain performed well.

Prerna Singh- CEO, Bhansali Productions Working as CEO, Prerna Singh makes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream projects into business realities. Her recent achievement was the worldwide success of the Netflix show, Heeramandi.

