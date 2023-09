Celebs look glamorous as they arrive at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde organized a special Ganpati aarti and celebration wherein he called big Bollywood and TV celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebs glammed up for the celebration and also took blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The celebs were seen performing the aarti along with the politician.