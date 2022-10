Kangana Ranaut again shows her love for PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut recently visited PM Modi’s memento auction, filled with several artefacts, mostly from Hindu mythology. She not only attended the auction, but also bid for some of the priceless and rare items on display, which were earlier presented to Narendra Modi at various events. Kangana ended up with the winning bid of Ram janm bhumi mitti and Ram Mandir design. She shared some pics from the auction. Check them out below: