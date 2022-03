Image credit: Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha

Celebs couples always managed to grab eyeballs. Fans are excited to see them together. However, there have been times when celeb couples have made headlines due to their break-up rumours. Here’s a look at a few such celeb couples. Recently, rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha came up. Shraddha took to Instragram to share a cryptic ‘Aur sunao’ message. It seems that was her way to say that the rumours were untrue.