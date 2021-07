Image credit: Instagram/ Asha Negi

Asha Negi turns hottie

Asha Negi has been taking bold risks not just in her career but also when it comes to fashion these days. She has been sharing some uber-hot pictures on her gram that have been making jaws drop. Her fans are 'awestruck' by the change in her personality. Well, tbh, she's really a darling at heart and a goofball but this switch from a shy gurl to a chic you'd want to date is Ooh-la-la. Check out her photoshoot that'll surely leave you gasping for breath and how!