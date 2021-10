Image credit: Instagram

Praised for handling the pressure of being a star

Ranveer opened up on Deepika's cool and composure despite the ups and downs in their careers and relationships. In an interview, he said, It's my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn't have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn't have been there. I would have been lost. She worries for me only because she sees I will go to any extent to get the desired result of the character. I can't say it's healthy as it takes a toll on you, but when you push yourself to the brink and come out, you evolve and that's the beauty of the art. However, I am happy to report this to my wife that I have found more effective ways of achieving the results without being harmful to oneself.