Amitabh Bachchan

The world of entertainment gives you a name, fame, money and a luxurious life. It also demands sacrifices, constant vigilance and more. Once got the hang of how it works, with talent and scripts one can reach new heights and lead the most luxurious life. Indian celebrities scale those heights every day and enjoy the stardom. Their standard of living is sky-high. Travelling through private jets, choppers and more becomes an everyday thingy for them. Just like their spacious and stylish abodes, their vanity vans and jets too, ooze luxury. Today, let's have a dekko at the inside pictures of private jets of 10 Indian celebrities. Brahmastra, May Day, The Intern actor Amitabh Bachchan owns a luxurious jet. Family travelling plus comfort guaranteed.