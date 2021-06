Image credit: PR

Low-key, intimate wedding

The wedding of Anniyan and Robot fame Director Shankar's eldest daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, took place today, 27th June, with cricketer Rohit Damodharan at the Welcome Hotel on East Coast Road in Chennai. The simple but elegant wedding was a low-key, intimate affair, with only very close family members from both sides present at the occasion. At precisely 11.15 am, the bridegroom, Rohit Damodharan, tied the 'Mangalsutra'/ 'Thirumangalyam' around the bride's neck.