Image credit: PR

Hotness overload

If you think men can’t set temperatures soaring just as much as women in a bikini do, then think again. Bigg Bos 13 runner-up Asim Riaz’s latest monochrome photoshoot is going viral and with plenty of reason. The hottie, who already has given a visual delight of his hot bod inside the Bigg Boss house, has left barely anything to the imagination this time, going bare-body and flaunting his chiselled abs, but the best part is a strategically placed bed sheet concealing his modesty. Check out his super-hot pics below: