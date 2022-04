Image credit: Instagram/ Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana sizzles in swimwear

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss. She was a wildcard entrant but won hearts with her stint on the reality TV show. Himanshi is one gorgeous actress in real life. She is currently vacationing and sharing some amazing posts on her Instagram handle. A couple of hours ago, Himanshi put out some pictures which are now going viral on social media. The actress shared pictures from the beachside and they are unfiltered and beautiful.