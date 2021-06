All smiles

Well, recently Paras has finally opened up about his relationship with Mahira and said that he still wants to marry her.Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural, Paras told TOI.