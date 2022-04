Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding functions begin

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married on April 14 if we go by the latest reports. The weddings functions are begging from today. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others have reached Ranbir’s residence Vastu for the functions. Here’s a look at some of their pics.