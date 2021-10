Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard in the sessions court today (Friday, 8 October) at 11 AM. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was nabbed by the NCB officials on Saturday, 2nd October. NCB detained him and 7 others including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha to name a few in the drug bust in a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise ship. Aryan was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody by NCB. The agency wanted the custody of the youngsters arrested for a couple more days but the magistrate denied the same. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have hired Satish Maneshinde as a lawyer for Aryan's case. Maneshinde has applied for Aryan's bail. Let's have a dekko at the bail plea arguments by Aryan Khan here: