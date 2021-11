Image credit: Instagram

14 years of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor debuted in the Hindi Film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya also starring Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan. And since then, Ranbir has just won hearts with his acting stints in films like Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh: The Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few. The actor is currently gearing up for Brahmastra, Shamshera to list a few. His last stint on the big screen was in 2018 in which he starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Let's have a dekko at 6 films that Ranbir rejected that went to Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and others.