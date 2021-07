Image credit: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

When Anushka shut down trolls for posing with the Indian Cricket team

The Indian cricket team had a chance to visit the High Commission of India in the UK. Anushka Sharma who had accompanied Virat Kohli on his tour had also posed alongside the boys. The picture went viral on social media and trolls started calling her out as she was the only family member who was posing for the picture. Anushka shut the trolls down by tweeting out, My name was used for false stories to make it look like the Board was being bothered for my tickets or security etc. When in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's wife despite my hesitation to be in it and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be a part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the Board on the same and I still kept quiet.