Image credit: Google.com

Bollywood, divas and glamour

Once you become a part of the entertainment world, one has to maintain your looks, personality, postures, etc. They are constantly under public scrutiny for every little thing they do or don't do. Now, transformations are a part and parcel of the industry. So, today, we will have a dekko at 8 such Bollywood beauties whose before-after pictures make you wonder whether they opted for fairness treatment.