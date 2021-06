Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Golmaal – Ajay Devgn

Hello all, let's continue our compilation of celebrities who got a second chance at reviving their careers with some interesting and different films. First off, we have Ajay Devgn. The actor is known for his serious and intense persona for which he was often typecast as an action hero. However, the actor's impeccable comedy in Golmaal not just impressed the masses but the critics as well and paved the way for him with a string of interesting comedy films.