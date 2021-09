Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Akshay Kumar

The movie business is not an easy one. It takes a lot of effort to make a movie. Sometimes, actors/actresses become picky about the kind of roles, genre, films they want to do. It may or may not turn out the way they thought it would. And hence, sometimes, actors/actresses regret not taking up certain projects. Some of the celebrities have also opened up on their personal life regrets. Today, we will have a dekko at the celebs who expressed their regrets, be it about films or in their personal life. First up, we have Akshay Kumar. at HT India's Most Stylish Awards, Akshay made a candid confession saying that he was offered Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, but he turned it down for Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. He said he regretted not doing the film. Akshay Kumar has Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.