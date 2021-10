Image credit: Google

Kirti Kulhari- Saahil Sehgal

A couple of months ago, Kirti Kulhari revealed that she and her husband of 4 years, Saahil Sehgal had decided to separate. She penned a heartfelt note saying, A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. Later in an interview, she revealed that she tried everything but in the end, everything failed. So, she had to let go.