Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday

Bollywood's young generation is something to watch out for. The gorgeous ladies are not just impressing everyone with their congeniality and works. Of late the gorgeous Bollywood beauties had a chance to flaunt their choicest looks in their FAVE colour. And guess which colour they opted for BLACK! And boy, oh, boy, the hotness quotient increased about a 100 folds after the same. So, here we have jotted down the pictures, hottest looks of the Bollywood beauties in black. First up, is Ananya Panday. The Liger actress looked hot in a mix of all-black ensembles. She is seen in black shapewear by Skims that she has paired with a black trench coat. Suhana Khan, Amrita Rao, Shibani Dandekar, Seema Khan and more were impressed by Ananya's bold avatar.