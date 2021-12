Image credit: Instagram

Newly married Ankita Lokhande parties with friends

On 14 December 2021, Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her beau Vicky Jain. And the wedding celebrations are still in full swing. The actress partied the night away yesterday, and it was attended by her friends such as Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, Mahesh Shetty, Anisha Shetty, Dalljiet Kaur, Ashita Dhawan and more. And when friends join for a night out, it's bout to be fun, fun and more fun. It was the night wherein the gang jammed on Bollywood songs, the newly married duo danced a little on songs, turned cosy and more. Let's check out the pictures of Ankita Lokhande Jain and Vicky Jain's slumber party. Here's Aparna and Agam Dixit with Ankita and Vicky.