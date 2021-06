Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

It seems like Bollywood actresses like athletes a lot. Hence, so many of them married Indian cricketers. Today, let's take a look at the B-Town actresses who married cricketers. Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and more - meet the beauties who fell in love with Indian cricketers and got married. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during an ad shoot about a decade or so ago and hit it off instantly. They kept their relationship private and got married in 2017 in a private ceremony. They are now parents to a baby girl, Vamika, born in January 2021.