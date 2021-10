Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

AbRam Khan

While the family had kept AbRam away from the chaos, not letting him in on what has really happened, every child can sense the tension. Gauri and Shah Rukh didn’t discuss Aryan case in front of their little one and didn’t break down in front of him, but AbRam knew that big brother is missing suddenly. He was overjoyed when he learnt that Aryan will be coming home. Though he is not vert fond of paparazzi, the little one rushed to the balcony to wave to fans parked outside Mannat, whom he thought were waiting for Aryan as eagerly as he was.