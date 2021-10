Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Aryan Khan comes home

On October 2nd, Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB sleuths in a drug bust on a Mumbai-Goa bound cruise ship on which he was a special invitee. After the custody was transferred from NCB to the police, he was arrested and put in Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan with the help of his well-wishers and confidants from the industry, got the best legal team for Aryan’s bail. However, it was weeks before they could get out Aryan on conditional bail. Nonetheless, King Khan and Gauri’s ‘prince’ Aryan Khan is home now. He was granted bail on Thursday (28 October) but was released on Saturday morning after a lengthy legal proceeding surrounding the bail and release. Let’s have a dekko at the people who played a crucial role in the SRK-Gauri’s fight to bring Aryan home from jail.