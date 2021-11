Image credit: PR Pics

Ahan Shetty - Tadap

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is going to make his debut opposite Tara Sutaria with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap which is a remake of RX100. Tadap has become the talk of the town because of the bold, raw and intense trailer. Ahan is seen as one of the robust and ferocious actors of the new generation. When looking back, there is a long list of superstars who had started their on-screen journey as rebels with incredibly undeniable performance. Here are a few of the top stars who gained success from their on-screen debut as rebels in the Film Industry: