Image credit: Google

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for his generosity, yes, but there are times when Salman’s anger in public has also raised eyebrows. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is also known for his temper. A fan had shared an incident in which Salman allegedly snatched his phone while he tried to click a selfie and thrown it away, thus breaking it. It so happened, a guy and his friends when learned about Salman being in the vicinity tried to meet and click a selfie with him. Salman was sitting in his car, and he rolled down his window, snatched his phone and threw it away. The guy was unhappy with the Tiger 3 actor’s behaviour. Also, a video had gone viral a couple of months ago when the actor had similarly snatched the phone from a fan’s hand who tried to click a selfie with him.