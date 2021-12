Image credit: Instagram/ Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra BTS pics

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated collaboration, Brahmastra is yet again in the news. This time, for the BTS pictures of the cast and crew on the sets of the much-awaited Sci-Fi fantasy film. Ayan Mukerji has been sharing some throwbacks from the shoot of Brahmastra, much to the fans' delight. Ayan is calling these BTS pictures the Flashes of time. The director is totally in the Zone of Brahmastra and now, we cannot wait to witness his magic world in cinemas. Meanwhile, have a dekko at the behind the scenes pictures here.