Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas eve

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly dating each other. Though they haven't directly confirmed their relationship together, their camaraderie and public appearances together speak volumes. And the festive season is back already. It means it is time to soak in the festive spirits and celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. Brahmastra's Isha and Shiva aka Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did the same. The rumoured lovebirds celebrated Christmas together along with Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and more. A couple of pictures from their Christmas celebrations are out and we thought of sharing the same with y'all.