Deepika Padukone

Bollywood is a dynamic industry. There's a struggle involved along with the hard work and dedication of several people. One may get liked by the audience in the first instance. And maintaining the same impression may be difficult if the films or your acting chops fail to impress the viewers. However, our Bollywood actresses don't go easy in their heads and take every project to heart and work on them diligently. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list of Bollywood actresses who have enjoyed massive successes in their careers. First up, we have Deepika Padukone. Deepika made her acting debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, wherein she played Shanti to Shah Rukh Khan's Om. Over the years, the actress has given several hits and critically acclaimed films such as Chennai Express, Piku, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and more. She will be next seen in Pathan opposite SRK. She also has an untitled Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be starring in a Nag Ashwin film alongside Prabhas too. Recently, it was announced that she would be producing her next Hollywood film too.