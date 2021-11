Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was supposed to do Bharat with Salman Khan. However, the actress opted out due to her shaadi with beau Nick Jonas. It is said that Salman even agreed to adjust the dates. However, the actress wasn’t sure due to wedding prep. Salman had later taken a jibe at Priyanka thanking her for leaving the film. Priyanka later clarified that she never had any issues with him and that he had attended her reception bash too and that she had visited him as well.