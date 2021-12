Image credit: Instagram/ Google

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Destination weddings had been popular for ages. However, it became a trend just a couple of years ago. It won't be wrong to say that the zest and mania behind the destination weddings began with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding. The two love birds who had been dating for a while tied the knot in Italy, in super secrecy. When the two shared the posts on their Instagram handle, it came as a huge surprise for everyone. There wasn't a covid situation back in 2017, but it seems, Anushka and Virat wanted to avoid media frenzy around their wedding and hence made it a destination wedding outside India.