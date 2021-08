Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Vishal Dadlani feud

Just a couple of days ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar filed a lawsuit against the rapper/singer alleging domestic and emotional abuse. This whole news has come as a shock for his fans. Honey Singh's wife in her plea has revealed gory details of her relationship with the Brown Rang singer and his family over the years. This is not the first time that Honey Singh had grabbed headlines for controversies. Here's a dekko at the times when the rapper/singer's name was embroiled in controversies. If reports are to be believed, Vishal Dadlani and Honey Singh weren't on talking terms after the latter's sudden inclusion of his track, Lungi Dance in Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express. Vishal and Shekhar were the original composers of Chennai Express and Honey's surprise entry, apparently had miffed Vishal. The two shared a warm hug when Honey Singh made an appearance on Indian Idol 12 for Sayaanji.