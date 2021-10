Image credit: Google.com

Star kids in focus

The Hindi film industry is one of the largest producers of films across the globe. These days the star kids are at the focus point in the industry. They have been since a very long time as the Hindi film industry has a lot of filmy families who have been a part of showbiz for a very long time. Today, we will be having a dekko at some of the star kids who shocked the cinegoers with their bold content on the screens. Without further ado, let’s get to know who’s made it to the list.