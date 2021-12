Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9th December 2021 in a traditional wedding ceremony at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. It was a private wedding with just close friends and family in attendance. It was a three-day elaborate wedding with Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi. The two lovebirds shared their first wedding pictures soon after their varmala video was leaked on social media. And soon after, the decoding of Katrina's look began. Katrina Kaif wore a Sabyasachi lehenga. The Tiger 3 actress wore a diamond ring studded with a big sapphire just like Lady Diana. The cost of the engagement ring is said to be Rs 7,40,708.