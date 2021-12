Image credit: Instagram

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

'Tis the wedding season in Bollywood and the most-talked-about wedding is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two will be tying the knot in a couple of days. And it is being said that the two have already decided on their wedding trousseau. But before we get to that, let's have a dekko at the most beautiful wedding trousseaus of various Bollywood and South celebrities. For her wedding in Italy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opted for pastel hues by Sabyasachi. For their reception as well, Anushka and Virat had worn Sabyasachi outfits.