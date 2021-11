Image credit: Instagram/ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Happy birthday, Aaradhya

It's Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya's birthday today (16 November 2021). Yes, the little munchkin has turned 10-years-old. Aaradhya was born in 2011 and has been kept away from the media galore by her doting parents and grandparents - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhi and Ash have been very particular about giving Aaradhya a normal childhood. Hence, the sweet little girl is often spotted at airports with her parents or in pictures that her family, especially her doting mother, Aishwarya shares on her Instagram handle. And today, we will be having a dekko at some of her lovely fam-jam pictures, that the Jazbaa actress uploaded on her gram, celebrating how much she is adored and loved by her family. Aaradhya, Abhishek and Aishwarya are in the Maldives and while we wait for the new pictures, here's a throwback compilation. This is from their latest New Year's celebration. It's hazy but so much fun!