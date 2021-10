Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Hrithik Roshan

Rekha shared a very warm bond with the Roshans. They have been friends for a really long time. In fact, Hrithik himself revealed how close they have been while opening up on working with the actress Koi Mil Gaya wherein she played his mother and later grandmother. He said, She has cradled me as a child. She watched me grow up and I have just had the good fortune of working with her. For some she is a fantasy, for some a reality, but for me Rekha stands as the epitome of love. To define love is to define someone like her because love is her strength, passion and love is what she lives by and she expects love in return. She is the many faces of love. She is what every man would want and every woman would want to be. That is Rekha for me.