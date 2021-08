Image credit: Instagram

Geeta Basra

These days celebrities are taking to their Instagram handles or opening up on various sensitive issues, social issues and more. The way celebrities, not just in India but also across the globe are using Instagram for social causes, is heartening. Just in the latest interview with ETimes, Geeta Basra made a shocking revelation in which she spoke about her miscarriages. She revealed that before conceiving and giving birth to Jovan recently, she had suffered from two unfortunate miscarriages. The actress joined fellow celebrity mothers like Shilpa Shetty, Beyoncé and more and shared her experience of miscarriages and urged women across the globe to not lose hope.