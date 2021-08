Image credit: Instagram/ nickyanka18

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal dates

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a reunion after staying apart for a couple of months. The two are extremely busy with their professional career and often have to spend time apart due to frequent travel and hence, they are making most of their time while they are together. Yes, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been stealing dates on dates recently. Their ardent fans always find a way to get the latest updates on their routines these days and it's raining DATES. Let's have a dekko at the pictures of their recent dates here: Here's their date night from a couple of days ago.