Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal starrer Honsla Rakh is now out in theatres in North India. The rom-com drama film is Shehnaaz's comeback to films after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Honsla Rakh is getting rave reviews from fans and critics. Shehnaaz's performance in the film is widely appreciated. A few BTS pictures of the actress went viral on social media. Fans are loving them. Even Diljit Dosanjh shared the picture on his gram as the film releases in theatres today. Let's check out more BTS pictures of Shehnaaz Gill from Honsla Rakh here: