Image credit: Instagram

Canada calling for Indian Idol 12 contestants

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish had been touring across the East and have been performing at various events and concerts. Previously, the four of them had jetted off to London. And now, they are in Canada for yet another tour. And in Canada, they are enjoying the cold and snowy winters. Let's have a dekko at the pictures that these four best friends shared on their gram recently and that they are going viral. Here's when the four were heading to Canada after a successful tour in London.